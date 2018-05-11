Hancock County students learn outdoor safety at hands-on field d - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County students learn outdoor safety at hands-on field day

Students at Hancock High get a safety demonstration from American Medical Response on Friday. (Source: WLOX) Students at Hancock High get a safety demonstration from American Medical Response on Friday. (Source: WLOX)
Wildlife stations that taught safety while allowing students to handle baby alligators were also available. (Source: WLOX) Wildlife stations that taught safety while allowing students to handle baby alligators were also available. (Source: WLOX)
Representatives from Mississippi State University's Extension Office, as well as multiple other companies, were on hand to teach kids about safety. (Source: WLOX) Representatives from Mississippi State University's Extension Office, as well as multiple other companies, were on hand to teach kids about safety. (Source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Students from Hancock Middle School are learning a thing or two about staying safe in the outdoors with a hands-on experience.

There were numerous stations set up at Knox Farms on Friday. The lessons focused on everything from hurricane awareness to heavy equipment.

"Whenever you get on a tractor, make sure you're wearing the right clothes and the right boots," said student Christina Bane after leaving one of the stations.

There were lessons about wildlife, including the feathery kind and the scaly variety.

"Don't mess with alligators and when you hold one don't let it bite you," said student Hunter Kuhn in front of a station that allowed the students to pick up baby gators.

The Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District hosted this safety field day in hopes that these students would take what they learned home with them. Some of the students were excited about sharing the info with their parents.

"They weren't here for the experience and we were so we can let them know right from wrong and what we saw and what we did," said student Julie Duleba.

Even though the day was a lot of fun for the kids, most of the lessons taught dealt with pretty serious situations. Coast Electric sent representatives to talk about the dangers that power poles and other electrical utilities can present.

"There's things these kids play on every day -- underground transformers, guy wires -- we just want to make them aware of the hazards they can encounter," said Jonathan Culpepper with Coast Electric.

And while a lot of the material covered was likely something these students have been hearing all their lives, the folks at this field day said a reminder wouldn't hurt.

"Even if it's old school to them, they're going to hear it again and get it repeated to them again," said Trey Pope with Farm Bureau.

There were 11 different presenters at the field day, including AMR, Mississippi State University, and others.

