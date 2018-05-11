Officials break ground on new gate at Keesler AFB - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials break ground on new gate at Keesler AFB

Officials broke ground on the new front gate at Keesler Air Force Base on Friday. (Source: Facebook/Gov. Bryant)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Keesler Air Force Base is one step closer to having a new main gate after city, state, and military officials gathered Friday to break ground on the new construction.

Among the dignitaries at the groundbreaking ceremony was Gov. Phil Bryant. The $37 million project will move Keesler's main gate on White Avenue to Forrest Avenue and Division Street in Biloxi. 

The new gate will improve security for Keesler and move the entrance out of the way of the railroad tracks at White Ave.

The entire project will take around 18 months to complete. The city is using grant money from Mississippi Development Authority to fund the construction. Once the new gate is built, Keesler Air Force Base will build its new visitor control center on base.

