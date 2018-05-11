Car merges into lane where 18-wheeler is, gets stuck

A driver who was reportedly distracted veered into the side of an 18-wheeler Friday morning on I-10, becoming stuck. (Source: John Locascio)

A distracted driver is lucky to be alive, say authorities, after she veered over into another lane on I-10, right into an 18-wheeler.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes at mile marker 27, just past the County Farm Road. Amazingly, said Mississippi Highway Patrol's Chase Elkins, no one was injured.

Elkins said the driver became distracted while driving in the left lane and accidentally veered over into the right lane, where the 18-wheeler was driving beside her. The woman's car became stuck under the 18-wheeler, which was able to pull over to the shoulder of the highway.

Initially, state troopers had to close the right lane while they responded to the crash. By 9:20 a.m., authorities had the area clear and traffic was once again moving.

