Plan to improve downtown Gulfport enters second phase - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Plan to improve downtown Gulfport enters second phase

Gulfport city leaders say the time is now to revitalize the downtown area. (Photo Source: WLOX) Gulfport city leaders say the time is now to revitalize the downtown area. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A plan to spruce up and make downtown Gulfport more attractive is entering phase two.

On Thursday, the Gulfport Main Street Association unveiled its downtown strategic plan for the next several years.

Playing off major projects like the Aquarium and Island View expansion, leaders say the time is now to create a downtown area that includes plenty of places to live and play.

"Making sure we can introduce new housing and living options in downtown and increase the environment for retail viability," said Ben Muldrow, Gulfport Main Street Association. "We have some great restaurants. We want to make sure that we can add shopping to it with the influx of visitors that might be coming in for the aquarium."

According to Muldrow, the Main Street Association's goal is to create 222 new housing units in downtown over the next four years.

