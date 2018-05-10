District Attorney Tony Lawrence announces candidacy for MS Court - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

District Attorney Tony Lawrence announces candidacy for MS Court of Appeals

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Lawrence was elected District Attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene County in November 2003. He is currently serving his 4th term as District Attorney. (Photo source: ADA Office) Lawrence was elected District Attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene County in November 2003. He is currently serving his 4th term as District Attorney. (Photo source: ADA Office)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Tony Lawrence announced his decision to run for Judge in District 5, Place 1, for the Mississippi Court of Appeals. 


DA Lawrence released this statement:


After much thoughtful and prayerful consideration, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Judge, in District 5, Place 1, on the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Fifteen years ago, when I became the District Attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties, my goal was to fight for Safe Kids, Safe Streets and Victims’ Rights. It is my sincerest belief that every member of our community has the right to be safe in the places they live, work, and play. I have committed my entire career to ensuring that our precious children are safe and raised in a community that helps them reach their full potential. I have fought for the rights of victims of crime to be respected and upheld throughout the criminal court process. I have proudly represented the State of Mississippi in its ongoing effort to stop the growth and spread of violent gangs, and I have worked to hold those who commit violent crimes accountable for their actions. As I look back on my time as District Attorney, I believe I accomplished my goal of fighting for victims and ensuring justice for all members of our community.


 It is with these accomplishments in mind and core beliefs intact, that I humbly offer myself as a candidate for the Mississippi Court of Appeals. I do so with a sincere and earnest desire to serve the citizens of District 5 to the best of my ability, so that I may continue to help ensure that all people are treated fairly and equally and that the rule of law remains paramount.


Lawrence was elected District Attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene County in November 2003. He is currently serving his 4th term as District Attorney. Prior to being elected as the District Attorney, Lawrence represented clients in general litigation in Mississippi and Alabama courts. 


Lawrence is a member of the Mississippi Bar, Alabama Bar, Jackson County Bar, the National District Attorneys Association, the Mississippi Prosecutors Association and the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation. 


Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly