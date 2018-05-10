District Attorney Tony Lawrence announces candidacy for MS Court of Appeals

Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Tony Lawrence announced his decision to run for Judge in District 5, Place 1, for the Mississippi Court of Appeals.



DA Lawrence released this statement:



After much thoughtful and prayerful consideration, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Judge, in District 5, Place 1, on the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Fifteen years ago, when I became the District Attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties, my goal was to fight for Safe Kids, Safe Streets and Victims’ Rights. It is my sincerest belief that every member of our community has the right to be safe in the places they live, work, and play. I have committed my entire career to ensuring that our precious children are safe and raised in a community that helps them reach their full potential. I have fought for the rights of victims of crime to be respected and upheld throughout the criminal court process. I have proudly represented the State of Mississippi in its ongoing effort to stop the growth and spread of violent gangs, and I have worked to hold those who commit violent crimes accountable for their actions. As I look back on my time as District Attorney, I believe I accomplished my goal of fighting for victims and ensuring justice for all members of our community.



It is with these accomplishments in mind and core beliefs intact, that I humbly offer myself as a candidate for the Mississippi Court of Appeals. I do so with a sincere and earnest desire to serve the citizens of District 5 to the best of my ability, so that I may continue to help ensure that all people are treated fairly and equally and that the rule of law remains paramount.