Crash knocks out traffic signal near Biloxi VA

Biloxi Police officers are directing traffic at Pass Rd. and Veterans Ave. after a traffic accident damaged the traffic signal.

Witnesses told WLOX News Now a driver suffered a medical issue and crashed into the signal controller on the corner at the corner in front of Electrik Maid Bake Shop. Witnesses say the driver appeared to have minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Mississippi Power has a crew on the scene for repairs that will begin as soon as the truck is removed. No word on how long those repairs will take.

