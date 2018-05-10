Governor rolls out new Mississippi tag design for 2019 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Governor rolls out new Mississippi tag design for 2019

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
The state seal will be featured on the new state license plates set to roll out in January 2019. The state seal will be featured on the new state license plates set to roll out in January 2019.
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Drivers in Mississippi will get a new design on their license plates beginning in January. Gov. Phil Bryant unveiled the new plates Thursday morning, which feature the state seal on a solid bronze background.

Mississippi is written across the top of the plate, with the state seal in the center. The state seal features the U.S. national motto, "In God We Trust," which was added to the state seal by Bryant in 2014.

"In God We Trust" was officially adopted as the national motto in 1956, replacing the unofficial "E Pluribus Unum," which was never actually codified by law.

The current state license plates feature "Lucille," owned by blues-great B.B. King. The tags have been the standard design choice since 2012. Before that, the Biloxi Lighthouse was featured on the plate to mark the Gulf Coast's resiliency following Hurricane Katrina.

A new design is typically released every five years. A new tag was due to be released in October 2017. However, those funds were not issued in the legislative budget during that session, causing the new design to be delayed. 

The new tags will be available to anyone who purchases a state tag beginning Jan. 1, 2019. In addition to the standard design, a variety of vanity license plates are also available. An additional fee is added to the cost of the tag to purchase one of those. For more information on vanity plates or information on how to renew your tag online, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

