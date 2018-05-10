Charges upgraded against man accused of crashing into Harrison County deputies

Two Harrison County Sheriff's deputies were injured Saturday when the patrol car they were in was hit by a man charged with DUI. (Source: WLOX)

The man who is accused of crashing into two Harrison County deputies is now facing felony DUI charges.

Tommie McFarland of Gulfport is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI. The 57-year-old was originally charged with a second offense DUI but Gulfport Police upgraded the charges against him due to the injuries that the deputies received in the crash.

The accident happened Saturday at the intersection of O'Neal Road and Highway 49. Gulfport Police officers say when they arrived at the crash, they found that the two vehicles involved included a Harrison County Sheriff's car. The patrol car had been hit by a maroon Chevy Silverado that was reportedly operated by McFarland. Police say McFarland failed to yield the right of way while turning at the red light to cross Highway 49, striking the patrol car.

The two deputies that were in the patrol car sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as did McFarland. All three were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

According to authorities, McFarland was previously charged with a DUI in Nevada in 2012.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.