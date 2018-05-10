Overnight chase in Biloxi ends with man behind bars

A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through Biloxi late Wednesday night.

It started around 11 p.m. when a woman called authorities to report two men running around her property with flashlights. When police arrived, officers saw a suspicious car parked near the woman's house. Biloxi Police say when officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off at an excessive speed. The high-speed chase began on Vee Street and continued onto Popps Ferry Bridge before ending near the 1600 block of Pass Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Joseph Kamont II of Biloxi was arrested. He is now charged with felony eluding. He was taken to Harrison County Jail where a $25,000 bond was set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

