Petition asks for removal of Jackson Co. School District superin - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Petition asks for removal of Jackson Co. School District superintendent

The petition asks for protection for special needs students, as well as the removal of Superintendent Barry Amacker. (Photo source: Facebook) The petition asks for protection for special needs students, as well as the removal of Superintendent Barry Amacker. (Photo source: Facebook)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

New efforts have been made after a civil lawsuit against the Jackson County School District was filed in court in 2016. Now, a petition to the Jackson County School District Board was published on change.org.

The petition asks for protection for special needs students, as well as the removal of Superintendent Barry Amacker. The petition comes after video surfaced allegedly showing a special needs child being abused on a school bus.

The petition is the latest development from the lawsuit.

Twenty-two other people, besides the Jackson County School District, are named in the lawsuit. St. Martin Middle School Principal and the special education teacher were included among those named.

The lawsuit alleges the teacher and her assistant grew angry with a child and began screaming at her and hit her. Later the lawsuit says a rag was stuffed in the child’s mouth, and she was shut in a closet.

According to court documents, the lawsuit seeks damages for use of excessive force, violation of the 4th Amendment, discrimination, general negligence, and infliction of emotional distress.

Superintendent Amacker told WLOX Wednesday he cannot comment on pending litigation but reminded the station that we reported on this incident in January 2015, just one day after the district fired two employees immediately after learning about the accusations.

Amacker says the district turned the investigation over to law enforcement.

He says the district has strong policies in place that the employees did not follow. Amacker also mentioned leaders have increased behavioral training as an effort to better help special education students.

The superintendent says he will continue to show up to work every day and give his best to the district like he always has.

The lawsuit was filed at the Jackson County Circuit Court. The school district asked for the case to be moved to federal court, but that request was denied.

