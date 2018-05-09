PRC School bond approval will transform growing campuses - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

PRC School bond approval will transform growing campuses

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Temporary units like this one at the PRC junior high school will be replaced with modern classrooms thanks to an $18.5 million school bond that was passed Tuesday. Temporary units like this one at the PRC junior high school will be replaced with modern classrooms thanks to an $18.5 million school bond that was passed Tuesday.
CARRIERE, MS (WLOX) -

Gage McClinton has done a lot of time promoting renovations to his school that he will never see in his time on campus.

“I definitely think this will affect future generations of Blue Devils for years to come over this entire community,” he said.

It’s been a long time coming for school officials in Pearl River County. Attendance has been growing while buildings have been crumbling.

On Tuesday, residents approved a 20-year, $18.5 million school bond that will transform the county’s two growing campuses. Last year, the effort failed. Everyone agrees that the difference this year was communication.

McClinton and fellow student council members did their part in creating a documentary spelling everything out. “I think the second time what’s happen is we revealed the necessity greater,” he said. “We’ve revealed why we need this in a greater, broader scope over the entire school district as well.”

This bond issue will have a combination of renovations and new buildings for both Pearl River Central Elementary, junior high and high school. It means bigger classrooms, newer areas for performing arts, better parking and drainage control.

Oh, and one more thing. “We’re going to have a teacher bathroom in the library,” seventh grade teacher Connie Gore said with a laugh.

She added that the improvements mean something deeper. “Having these new buildings I think is going to help teachers and students have ownership here,” Gore said. “And when you have ownership here, that changes the attitude.”

Elementary school teachers Aimie Saucier and Katie Johnson, were on the committee to help improve communication in the community. “I'm most excited about the classroom space, that we'll have. Our students will not be crammed in the classes any longer. They’ll have safer environments to learn in.”

Added Johnson, “You know, we have the future in our classroom and if we have the best of the best for them, their environment, then it's going to give them the opportunity to grow and be successful in the classroom.”

Construction could start as early as January. It will take about four years for all of it to be finished.

However, the vote is still not official. The Pearl River County Circuit Clerk’s office said that 75 affidavit ballots still have not been processed, because one of them did not have proper ID presented.

That person has been given five days to bring in the proper ID. The votes will be counted at that time. If it doesn't come in, the other 74 will be processed.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly