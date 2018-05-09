Celebrate National Shrimp Day with Sausage & Shrimp Pastalaya - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Celebrate National Shrimp Day with Sausage & Shrimp Pastalaya

Celebrate National Shrimp Day with sausage & shrimp pastalaya (Photo Source: Zatarain's) Celebrate National Shrimp Day with sausage & shrimp pastalaya (Photo Source: Zatarain's)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

National Shrimp Day is Thursday, May 10. Shrimp dishes can quickly be prepared in endless ways. Zatarain's visited WLOX Studios on Wednesday to celebrate early and make Shrimp and Sausage Pastalaya - featuring the flavors of a New Orleans Jambalaya served up with pasta.

The home chef can create this one-pot meal in just 30 minutes with the following recipe:

INGREDIENTS

(10 Servings)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
1 container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock, (4 cups)
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
8 ounces uncooked pasta, such as fusilli
2 teaspoons ZATARAIN'S® Creole Seasoning
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

PREPARATION
1. Heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened.
2. Add stock and tomatoes; bring to boil, stirring to release browned bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in pasta. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.
3. Stir in Creole Seasoning and shrimp. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.

Emile Zatarain started Zatarain's in 1889 selling root beer, mustards and pickled vegetables. Today, the company makes more than 200 products including seafood boils, breadings, seasonings, spices, rice mixes, frozen entrées, pasta dinner mixes & more – all based on authentic New Orleans-style recipes and flavors.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly