Celebrate National Shrimp Day with Sausage & Shrimp Pastalaya

National Shrimp Day is Thursday, May 10. Shrimp dishes can quickly be prepared in endless ways. Zatarain's visited WLOX Studios on Wednesday to celebrate early and make Shrimp and Sausage Pastalaya - featuring the flavors of a New Orleans Jambalaya served up with pasta.

The home chef can create this one-pot meal in just 30 minutes with the following recipe:

INGREDIENTS

(10 Servings)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, chopped

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

1 container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock, (4 cups)

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained

8 ounces uncooked pasta, such as fusilli

2 teaspoons ZATARAIN'S® Creole Seasoning

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened.

2. Add stock and tomatoes; bring to boil, stirring to release browned bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in pasta. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in Creole Seasoning and shrimp. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 4 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.

Emile Zatarain started Zatarain's in 1889 selling root beer, mustards and pickled vegetables. Today, the company makes more than 200 products including seafood boils, breadings, seasonings, spices, rice mixes, frozen entrées, pasta dinner mixes & more – all based on authentic New Orleans-style recipes and flavors.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.