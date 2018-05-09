Moss Point man sentenced to 10 years for distributing methamphetamine

Galloway pled guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine on Feb. 6, 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)

Isaiah Galloway, 40, of Moss Point was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Moss Point Wednesday.

Galloway pled guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine on Feb. 6, 2018. According to reports, Galloway distributed about 100 grams of methamphetamine “ice” to a confidential source on at least three separate occasions, including Sept. 21, 2016, when police say he was charged.

