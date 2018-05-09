Behind the Scenes: Hurricane Awareness Tour - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Behind the Scenes: Hurricane Awareness Tour

This G-4 jet is used to take pictures of atmospheric conditions during a storm. (Photo Source: WLOX) This G-4 jet is used to take pictures of atmospheric conditions during a storm. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Meteorologist Carrie Duncan and NHC Director Ken Graham discussed his plans to apply social science into forecasting. (Photo Source: WLOX) Meteorologist Carrie Duncan and NHC Director Ken Graham discussed his plans to apply social science into forecasting. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Baton Rouge, LA (WLOX) -

Two weeks from Friday, hurricane season will officially begin on June. Are you prepared?

It's Hurricane Awareness Week, and the National Hurricane Center made a stop in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for the annual Hurricane Awareness Tour.

Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan and Meteorologist Andrew Wilson went to Ryan Field to check out the Hurricane Hunters and the C-130J. NOAA had their jet Gonzo G-4 that flies above the Hurricanes to collect data there, as well.

Ken Graham is the new Hurricane Center Director. He was the Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Slidell for years. So, he has a personal tie to South Mississippi knowledge about how storms affect our area. 

The forecasting has been very good over the past five years, which means the cone of uncertainty will be more narrow this year. The NHC, with Graham at the helm, will be looking into applying social science to many forecasting tools.

This was done with the new storm surge watches and warnings. This means an area could be under a storm surge watch or warning and not be under a hurricane watch or warning. A storm doesn’t have to make a direct landfall in your area to have a big impact. 

Take Cindy last year, for example, Jackson County saw over 20 inches of rain, which caused major flooding in some areas.

Wind is dangerous, but water kills more people each year. You hide from the wind and run from the water. 

Make sure you have your plan in place and work your plan. 

WLOX's have annual hurricane special Prepare South Mississippi airs on June 1 at 6:30 on WLOX-CBS and again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on WLOX-ABC. Make plans to watch the special to get information on how to keep you and your family safe this hurricane season. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

