Several developers looking at Singing River Mall property

The city of Gautier has taken over maintaining the Singing River Mall lawn to try and entice developers.

City Councilman Casey Vaughn said since hiring an economic development group last year, the city has met with several potential developers such as the company out of Birmingham, R-360. The city also attends recruitment conventions often.

In efforts to keep it looking its best, Vaughn said the city is cutting the lawn on the property. He said they want it to look nice in case a potential tenant drives by.

"The Singing River Mall property right now has several potential developers looking at it," Vaughn said. "There are no signed deals at this time. Hopefully, in the coming months, we will see something."

Vaughn said the city is reaching out to any and everyone. Some developers have certain requirements that the state does not meet.

