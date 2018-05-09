George County product rising up the Minor League Baseball ranks

Former George County and Southern Miss standout Mason Robbins during a game at MGM Park

A Coast baseball standout continues to rise up the Minor League ranks.

George County and Southern Miss product Mason Robbins was promoted to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights of the Chicago White Sox organization earlier this week.

Robbins began this season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, where he batted .350 in just five games. He previously spent all of the 2017 season with the Barons, which included a five-game road visit to MGM Park.

We may not be seeing Robbins play in downtown Biloxi anymore, but we wish the former Rebel the best of luck as he inches closer and closer to reaching the Show.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.