'Battle of the Brands' unveils massive car sale in Gautier

It's a battle of the brands this week as new car dealerships attempt to sway customers into a great deal.

You've probably seen the hundreds of new cars, trucks, and SUVs lined up in the Singing River Mall parking lot. It's an annual event where the five new car dealerships in Gautier come together and rent out space to entice you to buy a new ride.

City officials said it's a good boost for their bottom line too.

"It's a sign showing Gautier is open for business. We're friendly to deal with," said Gautier City Councilman Casey Vaughn. "They always help boost our economic development, our sales tax during the month of the car sale."

Some of the dealerships here have used cars as well. So, if you're in the market for a new ride, Battle of the Brands wraps up May 12.

