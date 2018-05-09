Pascagoula schools celebrate Walk & Bike to School Day

A new sidewalk is making it possible for Beach Elementary students to walk to school safely. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A couple of elementary schools in Pascagoula teamed with the city to celebrate National Walk & Bike to School Day with two projects focused on children safely getting to school.

This morning kids and parents gathered just down the street from Beach Elementary to walk to school on a brand new sidewalk, thanks to funding from grants and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Beach Elementary principal Shirley Hunter says the sidewalk along with other traffic calming measures should keep the kids safe on their way to and from school.

"We didn't have the sidewalk on the east side of the street, and so it's wonderful having that now. We also got another grant, and we bought the lime green vests because when you think about it, when you see lime green vests, you know to slow down, something's going on here. The best way to see the children would be to tag them with the vests," said Shirley Hunter Beach Elementary Principal.

A similar event was held this afternoon at Jackson Elementary in Pascagoula.

Beach Elem. Principal Shirley Hunter & the kids are ready to walk to school in honor of National Walk/ Bike to School Day. Captain America is also part of the group! pic.twitter.com/WOEJD96jL1 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.