Jackson County joins new program aimed at finding people jobs

Jackson County joins new program aimed at finding people jobs

Jackson County is now an ACT Ready to Work Community
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A big push to match job seekers with employers is officially happening in Jackson County. The announcement came Wednesday that dozens of businesses are now part of a program to find the right candidates.

Crown Dodge Chrysler is one of 32 companies who has signed on, thus far. Owner Bobby Dalgo said he supports programs that get those grads ready for the workforce.

"We went through everything, all their tools, their program, their equipment, what they did, to make sure they had the proper equipment to get certified," he recalled.

Dalgo is talking about a certification process for students at Ocean Springs High School. Now he and his team are part of a new incentive in Jackson County called the ACT Work Ready program. It places the right people with the right skills in the right job.

"We're always looking for technicians, oil change, general technicians to work. We're looking for sales people, marketing people, anything," he said.

"So, if you don't have a credential in hand, a four-year diploma, two-year diploma, then the work keys can step in and give that employer a basis for what this employee is capable of," said Wayne Rodolfich, Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent.

Those looking for a job will take an ACT test to determine their problem-solving skills. They're given a grade of bronze, silver, gold or platinum.

Rodolfich said, "Based on that score, it gives the employer an idea of what this person's problem-solving capacity is. Then they can better place them within the organization."

"We're constantly recruiting for new jobs coming into Jackson County. So, this is just one more piece to the puzzle that we have, so to say, to be able to recruit jobs that we need to keep our county going," added Jackson County Board President Randy Bosarge.

Jackson County joins 26 other counties in the state who participate in the program.

Click here for more information on the program.

