Ocean Springs High ranked top high school in Mississippi

According to U.S. News & World Report, Ocean Springs High School is ranked as the #1 high school in the state of Mississippi in 2018. The report ranks high schools in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

High schools are ranked based on 4 criteria:

Expectation of student performance in state reading and mathematics

Student performance vs state average

Graduation rates

Student preparation for college-level coursework

According to the report, the school has an 87 percent graduation rate and scored a 33.3 on the college readiness scale. A complete list of credentials can be viewed here.

Ocean Springs High was ranked #1746 nationally.

Pass Christian High was ranked as the #4 school in Mississippi. Gulfport High was ranked as the #5 school, and Gautier High was ranked as the #12 school in Mississippi.

