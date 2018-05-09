Pascagoula police warn citizens of drunk driving

However, police say this serves as a “harsh reality of drinking and driving”. (Photo source: Facebook)

Police say there were no fatalities associated with the incident. (Photo source: Facebook)

After members of the Pascagoula Police Department witnessed an incident involving a drunk driver, officers issue a warning to all residents about driving under the influence of alcohol. (Photo source: Facebook)

According to the department, Pascagoula police has charge 62 people with Driving Under the Influence since the beginning of 2018. (Photo source: Facebook)

After members of the Pascagoula Police Department witnessed an incident involving a drunk driver, officers issue a warning to all residents about driving under the influence of alcohol as Memorial Day and the summer season approaches.

Wednesday morning, Pascagoula police say first responders stood ashore and watched a vehicle driven by a drunk driver being pulled out from a pond at I.G. Levy Park. Luckily, police say there were no fatalities associated with the incident.

However, police say this serves as a “harsh reality of drinking and driving”. The Pascagoula Police Department used this incident to remind all motorist that officers are on the lookout for impaired drivers as a way to keep all citizens safe.

According to the department, Pascagoula police has charge 62 people with Driving Under the Influence since the beginning of 2018.

Pascagoula police also warn citizens that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.