Turtle Creek Mall: Kids under 18 must have supervision to hang o - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Turtle Creek Mall: Kids under 18 must have supervision to hang out on weekends

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) -

Teenagers hoping to hang out at Hattiesburg's Turtle Creek Mall on Friday and Saturday nights will now need an adult with them in order to do so.

The mall announced Wednesday that beginning May 25, a new Youth Escort Policy will go into effect. That policy prevents anyone under the age of 18 from being in the mall alone after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. All minors will be required to have a parent or guardian who is over the age of 21 with them. 

Feedback from local government, business leaders, and members of the community helped Turtle Creek Mall make the decision, according to a press release.

“Through feedback from our community, including shoppers and retailers that have voiced concern about inappropriate behavior, we have designed a policy that will allow Turtle Creek Mall to address unsupervised youth issues and provide all our shoppers with a pleasant experience,” said Stacy Woodard, General Manager of Turtle Creek Mall in a written statement.

According to the mall, the behavior and conduct of unsupervised youth have created an "uncomfortable atmosphere for mall visitors and an increasing security challenge." Mall officials did not elaborate on any specific behaviors.

Teens employed at the mall will still be allowed to work after 5 p.m. on weekends and will be issued identification by the mall so they can get to their jobs without delay.

“Turtle Creek Mall strives to remain a center of commerce in the community that brings quality stores and shoppers together,” said Woodard. “Unfortunately, a growing number of unsupervised youth are attempting to use the mall in a manner that is inconsistent with this purpose.”

The Youth Escort Policy can be found on the mall’s website by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly