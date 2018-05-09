WLOX Editorial: We expect a lot from the American medical community

In less time than it takes you to get ready for work each day, another person will die of an opioid overdose. On average four to five Americans die every hour in this epidemic.

There is no doubt that the prescription medications that are designed to relieve human suffering are far too often killing people. People who often become addicted, overdose and die.

Now we hear of major efforts to limit the prescriptions, to better train doctors, pharmacists and patients. All very much needed if we are to curb this crisis.

We need the best treatment for those who are hurting, those truly in pain, those with serious illness who need relief.

We need members of the medical community to figure out ways to reduce overdose deaths. At the same time, we want them to keep those in serious need from suffering.

We have come to expect a lot from the American medical community. That's because those in that community have come through so many times with advances to heal us and make our lives better.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

