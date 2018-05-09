WLOX Editorial: Mississippi drivers need to step up and do the right thing

Americans' love of automobiles is an ongoing affair. Why wouldn't it be? When we get behind the wheel of a car, we can go anywhere the road will take us, any time we want to go.

Autos get us to and from work and school or hundreds of miles for a vacation. It's truly travel freedom.

Americans also have a love affair with cell phones. We love to talk and text and read anytime we want. We are connected to the world 24/7. Cell phones give us communication freedom.

But our two loves, travel and communication are dangerous together. Many states have laws that allow only hands free use of cell phones while driving. Here in Mississippi drivers need to step up and do the right thing. Don't read or text on your phone when you're driving. If you love your phone that much.

Get off the road before you hurt or kill somebody.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.