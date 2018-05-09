Suspect in MS robberies also wanted for robbing a Louisiana Walm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Suspect in MS robberies also wanted for robbing a Louisiana Walmart

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Terry Madison III is accused of robbing three Walmarts in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Source: Picayune Police Dept) Terry Madison III is accused of robbing three Walmarts in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Source: Picayune Police Dept)
Police say Terry Madison III robbed three Walmarts in Mississippi and Louisiana while in a car matching the one pictured here on his Facebook. (Source: Facebook) Police say Terry Madison III robbed three Walmarts in Mississippi and Louisiana while in a car matching the one pictured here on his Facebook. (Source: Facebook)
Hammond, LA (WLOX) -

More than two weeks before allegedly robbing two South Mississippi stores, the same suspect is believed to have robbed a third Walmart in Louisiana.

Authorities in both states are now searching for Terry Madison III of New Orleans in connection with the three robberies. Police in Hammond, LA say Madison is suspected of robbing a Money Center inside the Walmart on April 14, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

More than two weeks later on May 2, Madison is believed to have robbed the Wood Forest Bank inside the Waveland Walmart. Less than an hour later, the Money Center inside the Picayune Walmart was robbed. Madison is suspected in all three robberies.

Authorities in Waveland released surveillance photos allegedly showing Madison. Police said he entered the Wood Forest Bank and told the teller he had a weapon. However, he actually never showed a weapon. The suspect was seen arriving and leaving the store in a white vehicle, which someone else was driving.

Picayune Police said the same man walked into the Money Center inside the Walmart less than an hour later and handed a note to the teller demanding money. He did not show a weapon during that robbery either. 

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191 or Picayune Police at 601-798-7411.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

