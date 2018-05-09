Lace up your shoes! It's Bike to School Day!

Kids across the country, including in South Mississippi, hit the pavement Wednesday morning for Bike to School Day.

Kids, parents, teachers, and community members in Pascagoula are one of the thousands of groups who participated in the national event. Kids at Beach Elementary Schools met this morning at 7 a.m. at the American Legion on Market Street.

Principal Shirley Hunter says the school usually celebrates the event in October on national Walk to School Day but, with new sidewalks throughout the city, they decided to celebrate again today.

"We're a neighborhood school so a lot of children walk or ride a bike to school," said Hunter. "We've been doing this since 2012. In 2013, the city got with us to start working on the grant for the sidewalks. And it's not just at Beach but at several schools. We have been using (the sidewalks) but we wanted to officially recognize them and the city's efforts."

Across town at Jackson Elementary, kids also biked and walked to school. Teachers from both schools, as well as parents and siblings, are encouraged to join in on the fun this morning and again this afternoon.

Whether students decide to bike or walk to school, the idea is to get kids moving in the morning, providing them with a healthy and safe activity. Last year, more than 3,000 schools participated across the country in the national Bike to School Day. That's according to the official website.

The event is hosted by the National Center for Safe Routes to School each year. The goal is to make walking and bicycling to school a safe, appealing, preferred choice for families.

If you're biking or walking to school today, make sure to share a picture on social media with the hashtag #BikeToSchoolDay!

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.