More mental health options for veterans, military and law enforcement at Gulfport hospital

A Gulfport hospital is now offering more options for mental health care. Garden Park Medical Center cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new adult partial hospitalization program that will help patients suffering from PTSD or substance abuse.

The new program is for veterans, active duty military, first responders and their dependents who are 18-years and older.

"You never know in what point in your life where you're going to need some type of services like this," said Garden Park CEO Randy Rogers.

This clinic is an extension of the hospital's S.T.A.R. wellness unit, which stands for stress, trauma, addiction, and recovery.

"The partial program will give them extended tools to be able to come here and learn in group therapy, individual therapy, and family therapy," said the hospital's director of behavioral health Beth Joachim.

Workers at the clinic hope to help people get back to a healthy mental state.

"They might not be able to sleep well," said Cindy Quigley, the hospital's director of community outreach for behavioral health. "They are having problems with their relationships, with their families and this will all be assessed by our professionals. We have a psychiatrist and mid-level providers as well."

Patients admitted can receive help for everything from mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and chronic suicidal ideations. The program allows patients to go home to their families during the process of treatment.

"This program can also help individuals that might need to begin at a partial hospitalization program and might not warrant an inpatient Behavioral health, but can receive the treatment that they need on an outpatient basis," said Quigley.

Located in the Bayou Bernard building, which is right next to Garden Park Medical Center, the clinic is on the second floor in room 270. Officials said several S.T.A.R. patients requested the partial hospitalization program.

The program runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

