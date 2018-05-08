South Mississippi students accepted to military academies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi students accepted to military academies

Christopher Johnson, a Harrison Central High School Student, was accepted into U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (Photo Source: WLOX) Christopher Johnson, a Harrison Central High School Student, was accepted into U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Several of South Mississippi best and brightest students have earned a spot at some of our nation's top military academies. 

Christopher Johnson of Harrison Central High School was officially accepted into the United State Military Academy at West Point.

Johnson is the President of Gulfport's Youth Council and becomes the only student from South Mississippi heading to West Point this year. Down the road, he wants to become President of the United States, and says going to West Point is the first step in accomplishing the lofty goal.

 "I want to achieve high things because I want to make sure everyone knows that we can make it," Johnson said. "I know some people down in Gulfport and Mississippi saying that we're lowest in education and everything, but I want to show them that someone from a small town can prosper and become something amazing and great."

Also during Tuesday's ceremony, Harrison Central Senior Jacob Henderson was recognized for joining the Army and he plans to attend ranger school.

Connor McClellan, a home-schooled student, will be going to the U.S. Naval Academy. He plans to major in naval architecture and marine engineering, all while learning Chinese as a second language. He follows in family tradition after his mother, who was a Captain, and his father, a Lieutenant Commander and former instructor at the academy. 

Joshua Rivera from Biloxi High School has been appointed to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. After completing his degree in Geospatial Science, Rivera will be commission into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. 

Jack M. Colmer of Pascagoula High School is headed to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kingspoint, New York. Colmer was very involved during his time as a student. He participated in the football and power lifting teams, was president of the National Honor Society, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. 

Congratulations to all, and best of luck on your upcoming journeys! 

