Pearl River County School District residents vote in favor of bond referendum

Tonight, more than 60 percent of Pearl River County School District residents voted in favor for the bond referendum. The school district put out the unofficial election results, and 62.61 percent of voters voted for of the bond while 37.39 percent of voters voted against the bond. According to the school district, the referendum will allow for the construction of classrooms on the middle and high school campus and additional classrooms for the elementary campus.

A total of 1602 residents voted.

The school board website says renovations will be made at both locations and other needs including: parking, drainage, and American Disabilities Act improvements on both campuses.

The school district says the Pearl River County School District’s Capital Improvement Plan reflects the changes that will address the future growth of the school district.

PRCSD invited members from the community to attend meetings within the past weeks to take part in the conversation and to view the plans on the proposed bond referendum. Citizens were able to calculate their projected tax increase based on 7.71 mills. Pearl River County has a little more than 10,000 registered voters.

