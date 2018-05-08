Harrison Central product prepares for NFL opportunity

Harrison Central and Mississippi State product Lashard Durr gets in work before heading to Indianapolis for Colts rookie mini-camp (WLOX Sports)

A whirlwind few weeks for Lashard Durr settles for a moment on the football field, as he gets some final work in on the Coast before heading to Indianapolis for Colts rookie mini-camp.

"It's just been crazy," said Durr, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Colts. "I've just been working, just ready to get up there and persuade them. (I'm working on) the techniques to be great, just to know what I gotta do to get there."

As his NFL dream soon becomes a reality, he keeps working on the same field where those aspirations first took hold: his high school playing days as a Harrison Central Red Rebel.

"My coaches, they pushed me and pushed me, telling me work and don't worry about the path you take," Durr said about his time with the Red Rebels. "Whatever path you take, just stay focused and be humble, and that path will get you where you need to be."

Originally a Mississippi State commit, Durr's path led him from Harrison Central to Copiah-Lincoln Community College. However, a fierce work ethic eventually landed him a starting job at Mississippi State, finishing his Bulldogs career with 36 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in 25 games and 13 starts.

Never one to be deterred, Durr didn't let going the JUCO route keep him from finally reaching Mississippi State, and he's not going to let being an undrafted free agent keep him from reaching his NFL dreams.

"I've always been thinking about it, I've always been the underdog," Durr said. "Since I've been the underdog, I'll stay the underdog. It'll make me work harder."

The 5'11 defensive back says he'll play defense, special teams, whatever is necessary to make an impact with the Colts. He plans to do this all while putting on for his city.

"It's an opportunity and it's a blessing," Durr said. "Coming from Gulfport, not too many come out of Gulfport and go to the league, so honestly it's just a blessing for me to go."

Durr leaves for Indianapolis on Thursday.

