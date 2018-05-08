Salvation Army of Jackson County hosts event to thank the community

Tuesday night, hundreds of people from the community gathered for a meal courtesy of the Salvation Army of Jackson County. The annual event honors those who work to make a difference at the Salvation Army.

Guests were treated to drinks as they browsed auction items. One hundred percent of the proceeds from those auction items will go back into Jackson County.

Musician Jimmy Wayne served as the keynote speaker. He grew up in the foster system and said the Salvation Army gave him his first guitar.

"I grew up listening to all kinds of music. Since I grew up in the foster care system, I was exposed to every type of music. I love soul music, but I also love country music that tells a great story," Wayne said.

The Salvation Army is always in need of donations. You can drop off gently used items at the center on Nathan Hale Avenue in Pascagoula.

