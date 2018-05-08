Saints running back Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the 2018 NFL season

Coming off a super 2017 season, the New Orleans Saints have high expectations for the 2018 NFL season, hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl.

But for the first four games, veteran running back Mark Ingram will be unable to participate. He's been suspended for violating the NFL's performance policy on enhancing drugs.

The 5-foot-9, 215 pound Ingram has rushed for 5,362 career yards and 44 touchdowns. Last season was his best in the NFL, having pounded out 1,124 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Reports say, Ingram hasn't been around the Saints training facility in Metairie and the suspension expected for the best few weeks. He'll be eligible to return to the Saints active roster on October 1st and he can participate in all off-season activities.

Without Ingram in the lineup, second-year player Alvin Kamara will be counted on to carry the load in the Saints first four games. Kamara enjoyed a banner rookie season.

Look for rookie Boston Scott of Louisiana Tech to be given a shot for playing time. The Saints drafted Scott in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft in April.

The 2018 season kicks off September 9th in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome hosting Tampa Bay.

