Moss Point High School girls powerlifting team wins state championship

It's a three-peat win for the Moss Point High School girls powerlifting team. They're adding state champions to their list of accomplishments once again.

The girls range in weight from 90 pounds to 220. They had to deadlift, squat and bench weights. In the competition, whoever moves the most weight wins.

"I am extremely proud knowing that I've been on the team since it started and me being able to obtain three state championships, it makes me proud.," said senior Ai'Dora Shelby.

"I set the record last year for the deadlift total and overall total for all the state in the 132 class. It was 325. And this year I set the record again for the 132s for 385," added 11th grader Triniti Cooper.

The program has been around for four years at Moss Point High School. No one in the history of girls powerlifting in the state has won four years in a row, that's MPHS's goal for next year.

