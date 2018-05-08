U.S. Senate candidate Richard Boyanton proposes closing all VA h - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

U.S. Senate candidate Richard Boyanton proposes closing all VA hospitals

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Boyanton believes this effort would ultimately save our government about 25 percent on what is spent on the VA hospitals now. (Photo source: Facebook) Boyanton believes this effort would ultimately save our government about 25 percent on what is spent on the VA hospitals now. (Photo source: Facebook)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead proposed a new suggestion about all Veterans Affairs hospitals.

“We should close down all VA Hospitals,” Boyanton proposed.

As a veteran himself and from talking with other veterans, Boyanton says, “the VA is not motivated for customer service like a private hospital” and “eliminating the VA would make private hospitals more viable”.

Boyanton believes this effort would ultimately save our government about 25 percent on what is spent on the VA hospitals now. He believes this would help private hospitals, and also veterans would have the same care that a private citizen gets that he says you don’t get at a VA Hospital.

The Senate candidate believes the care at the VA is lacking.  He said if you are having a heart attack at a private hospital, they operate immediately. He says that is not the case at a VA.  Patients with certain blockages are put on a waiting list.

Boyanton says if elected to the U.S. Senate this is an issue he will pursue. Boyanton is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker in the Republican Primary in June.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

