School districts on the Coast offer free summer meals

A group of senior citizens treated dozens of Gulfport police officers and support personnel to a free lunch. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

The program is open for anyone 18 years old and younger, and no enrollment is necessary. (Photo source: Harrison County School District)

As the school year is wrapping up for students across the Coast, several school districts have announced their free summer meals program.

Harrison County's program is open to anyone 18 years old and younger, and no enrollment is necessary. The program will run from June 4 - July 27 Monday through Friday but will be closed from July 4-6. Breakfast will run from 7-9 a.m., and lunch will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal program will take place at the following schools:

Belaire Elementary

D’Iberville Elementary

Harrison Central Elementary

North Gulfport Middle

Pineville Elementary

Three Rivers Elementary

West Harrison High

West Wortham Elementary and Middle

For more details call (228)539-6516. This program is an Equal Opportunity Provider.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger. There is no enrollment necessary. The meal program will take place at the following schools:

Gautier Elementary: Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 am, Lunch from 11 am-12 pm. (The program runs from Tuesday to Thursday.)

Pascagoula High School: Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 am, Lunch from 11 am-12 pm. (The program runs from Monday to Thursday.)

Gulfport School District's program is available free of purchase for children 18 and under or 21 and under if disabled. Adults can purchase a lunch for $3.25. The program runs from June 11th-29th and July 9th-37th. The meal program will take place at the following schools:

Central Elementary: Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm

Gaston Point Elementary: Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm

Gulfport High School: Breakfast from 7 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm

Pass Road Elementary Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm

If you have any questions, please call 228-865-4680.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.