School districts on the Coast offer free summer meals

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

As the school year is wrapping up for students across the Coast, several school districts have announced their free summer meals program.

Harrison County's program is open to anyone 18 years old and younger, and no enrollment is necessary. The program will run from June 4 - July 27 Monday through Friday but will be closed from July 4 - July 6. Breakfast will run from 7 am to 9 am, and lunch will run from 11 am to 1 pm. The meal program will take place at the following schools:

  • Belaire Elementary
  • D’Iberville Elementary
  • Harrison Central Elementary
  • North Gulfport Middle
  • Pineville Elementary
  • Three Rivers Elementary
  • West Harrison High
  • West Wortham Elementary and Middle

For more details call (228)539-6516. This program is an Equal Opportunity Provider.

Gulfport School District's program is available free of purchase for children 18 and under or 21 and under if disabled. Adults can purchase a lunch for $3.25. The program runs from June 11th-29th and July 9th-37th. The meal program will take place at the following schools:

  • Central Elementary: Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm
  • Gaston Point Elementary: Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm
  • Gulfport High School: Breakfast from 7 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm
  • Pass Road Elementary Breakfast from 8 am-9 am, Lunch from 10:45 am-12:45 pm

If you have any questions, please call 228-865-4680.

