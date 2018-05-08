Attorney General Jim Hood warns of computer scam - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Attorney General Jim Hood warns of computer scam

A Jackson County man said he fell victim to such an attack on his laptop. (Photo source: WLOX) A Jackson County man said he fell victim to such an attack on his laptop. (Photo source: WLOX)
Per the instructions he heard over the phone, he ended up allowing access to his computer. Then it was locked up. (Photo source: WLOX) Per the instructions he heard over the phone, he ended up allowing access to his computer. Then it was locked up. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It may be easier than you think to get sucked into a computer scam. Attorney General Jim Hood is even issuing a warning for our state about a recent rash of attacks through seemingly technical problems. 

A Jackson County man said he fell victim to such an attack on his laptop.

"All of the sudden this pop-up comes up and covers the whole page saying you have a virus, a malware virus, and you need to contact Microsoft immediately," said Terry Redish.

He called the number listed, and that's when it went downhill. Per the instructions he heard over the phone, he ended up allowing access to his computer. Then it was locked up. 

The voice on the phone gave Redish three options.

"He starts telling me it will cost $199 for three years, $249 for five years, and since you're an elderly person we can do a special of $299 for life," said Redish.

Redish told the person that he was on a fixed income and wouldn't be able to make any such payments.

"He said, well then I can't do anything for you, and the computer goes black," said Redish.

The good news out of all this is that Redish says he won't fall for something like this again. And he certainly wasn't giving these people any money.

"I found it out the hard way. It's extortion. That's all it is plain and simple," said Redish.

He's hoping others will learn from his experience to protect themselves when they log in. If you or someone you know may think they're being attacked by a scammer, there are numbers to call. The attorney general suggests calling the consumer protection division at 601-359-4230 or 800-281-4418.

