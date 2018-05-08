Students help stock Hancock County Food Pantry

A competition at the Boys and Girls Club of Hancock County meant a big haul for the Hancock County Food Pantry. (Photo source: WLOX)

A competition at the Boys and Girls Club of Hancock County meant a big haul for the Hancock County Food Pantry.

Over the past few weeks, leadership teams at the Boys and Girls Club have been collecting food for the pantry. Monday, that food, nearly a dozen tubs, was delivered to pantry personnel.

John Wittliff with the food pantry said it's great to see kids taking an interest in their community.

"That really makes a big big difference. To have children involved loading up the food. Obviously, they brought the food here from their homes," Wittliff said. "Having the kids involved is really important. It’s important for them to get involved in the community and help the community."

The winner of the food collection won a pizza party for their team.

