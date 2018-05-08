D'Iberville police arrest man and woman for Grand Larceny

Bradley and Kilduff were incarcerated in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $25,000 bond each. (Photo source: D'Iberville PD)

D’Iberville police arrested Billy Bradley, 49, and Kerrie Kilduff, 29, on a Grand Larceny charge Tuesday.

Captain Marty Griffin said the victim told police personal property, valuing of over $1,500, was stolen from the rear of his Ford Ranger pick-up Monday. Police say the incident happened at the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking garage and was captured on surveillance video. The surveillance video led to police identifying Bradley and Kilduff as the suspects. The two were later located at their residence and placed into custody.

Detectives say they were able to recover the victim’s property from the residence. Both suspects are from Saucier.

Captain Griffin said Bradley and Kilduff were incarcerated in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $25,000 bond each. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted D’Iberville police in this investigation.

