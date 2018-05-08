Estranged wife of murder victim arrested in Pascagoula

Octavia Williams-Biggs, 28, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. She's the estranged wife of the victim, Lorenzo Biggs, and the girlfriend of the primary suspect. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)

Another person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Pascagoula man. Octavia Williams-Biggs, 28, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. She's the estranged wife of the victim, Lorenzo Biggs, and the girlfriend of the primary suspect.

Pascagoula Police say their investigation is still ongoing and charges may be upgraded in the future.

Lorenzo Biggs was shot in the chest and leg Friday night at a home on Dupont Avenue in Pascagoula. He was taken to Singing River Hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

Monday, Rouvell Jerome Thigpen, who also goes by Rudy Thigpen, turned himself in to police. He's charged with murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Police say Thigpen is dating the victim's estranged wife. Family members say Lorenzo Biggs and Octavia Williams-Biggs were still married at the time of his death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

