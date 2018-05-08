Student injured in wreck near Harrison Central

A high school student was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a wreck near Harrison Central High School. (Photo source: WLOX)

A high school student was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a wreck near Harrison Central High School.

Officials say the student was driving a pickup truck with passengers headed south on Highway 49 when the truck tried to make a U-turn at a cut-through just south of School Road. Investigators say a woman driving a sedan rear-ended the truck causing it to flip.

The truck then caught fire, but a passerby was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

A female passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital. The others involved were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Truck just turned back upright after this morning’s accident near Harrison Central HS on 49. I’ll have details throughout the morning here and on @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Fkcuzw03MT — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.