Police: Man drove himself to hospital after being shot

Gulfport Police are trying to figure out who shot a man early Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was confronted by two men who demanded property then shot him in the abdomen as they ran away. The victim made it back to his vehicle and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:45am. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling (877) 787-5898.

