Brother of shooting victim calls for an end to gun violence

Family and friends of a Pascagoula man gunned down Friday are grieving his death. Lorenzo Biggs, 31, was shot and killed at a home on Dupont Avenue. Now the victim's brother is calling for an end to the gun violence.

Paul Biggs was close with his baby brother. He described Lorenzo as a kind person and a loving father.

"He was good to his children. He was good to everyone. He was friendly, supportive. He was awesome," said Biggs.

It's for that reason, Biggs is still scratching his head wondering why anyone would want to end his brother's life.

"In my memories, I don't know why he was killed. Why he died. I wish he was still here. I'd like to be able to contact him to keep in touch like brothers do," said Biggs.

Still trying to make sense of what happened, Paul took to social media expressing his anger and sadness. He posted a picture holding a hand-written note telling people to stop the violence.

"I want the violence to stop. It's awful. Just stop it. Everyone needs to do that. The whole entire world, we just need to change for the better. We don't need to hurt each other anymore," said Biggs.

The alleged shooter, Rouvell Thigpen, turned himself in to police Monday. Authorities said Thigpen was dating Biggs' estranged wife, Octavia Williams-Biggs, who was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Family members say at the time of the murder, Biggs and the woman were still married.

Learning someone is now facing charges in his brother's death has given Paul some relief.

"I hope for justice for my brother. That's what I hope for," said Biggs.

