Brother of shooting victim calls for an end to gun violence - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Brother of shooting victim calls for an end to gun violence

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Lorenzo and Paul Biggs (Photo source: Paul Biggs/Facebook) Lorenzo and Paul Biggs (Photo source: Paul Biggs/Facebook)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Family and friends of a Pascagoula man gunned down Friday are grieving his death. Lorenzo Biggs, 31, was shot and killed at a home on Dupont Avenue. Now the victim's brother is calling for an end to the gun violence.

Paul Biggs was close with his baby brother. He described Lorenzo as a kind person and a loving father.

"He was good to his children. He was good to everyone. He was friendly, supportive. He was awesome," said Biggs.

It's for that reason, Biggs is still scratching his head wondering why anyone would want to end his brother's life. 

"In my memories, I don't know why he was killed. Why he died. I wish he was still here. I'd like to be able to contact him to keep in touch like brothers do," said Biggs.

Still trying to make sense of what happened, Paul took to social media expressing his anger and sadness. He posted a picture holding a hand-written note telling people to stop the violence.

"I want the violence to stop. It's awful. Just stop it. Everyone needs to do that. The whole entire world, we just need to change for the better. We don't need to hurt each other anymore," said Biggs. 

The alleged shooter, Rouvell Thigpen, turned himself in to police Monday. Authorities said Thigpen was dating Biggs' estranged wife, Octavia Williams-Biggs, who was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Family members say at the time of the murder, Biggs and the woman were still married.

Learning someone is now facing charges in his brother's death has given Paul some relief.

"I hope for justice for my brother. That's what I hope for," said Biggs.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly