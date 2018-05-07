Vogt wraps Shuckers stay with more questions than answers

On rehab assignment from Milwaukee for a right shoulder injury, Shuckers catcher Stephen Vogt takes himself out of the game following two botched pick-off attempts (WLOX Sports)

During a Shuckers batting practice Thursday, Stephen Vogt seemed at peace, optimistic about the progression of his rehab stay in Biloxi.

"I'm feeling good," Vogt told WLOX. "Throwing is the last thing to come around, so hopefully in the next few days - there's a couple little kinks that need to turn the corner, but overall I'm feeling really good."

That optimism waned quickly by Saturday, as Vogt removed himself from the Shuckers' 1-0 win over Jacksonville in the sixth inning after botching back-to-back pickoff attempts. He twice bent over in pain after re-aggravating the same right shoulder injury that sidelined him to start the season.

"Unfortunately I was injured, like, the day before games started at Spring Training," Vogt said last Thursday. "I didn't really get a Spring Training, I didn't really get any AB's, so I've been out a couple of months. We're just trying to build up at-bats."

A two-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics, the Brewers claimed Vogt off waivers last summer hoping to bring some stability behind the plate. As he worked to make that a reality, the six-year Major League Baseball veteran enjoyed giving advice to his Shuckers teammates, his first stay in the Southern League since 2011.

"It's fun to remember what it's like to be at this level," said Vogt, who previously played for the Montgomery Biscuits on his initial rise to the Show. "It's fun to remember kind of what was going through my mind when I was in Double-A. These guys are really good baseball players, but if they do ask me a question, I love helping out. That's our job in this game and in life, honestly. Any occupation, whoever comes after you, you want to make them better than what you were."

Batting .286 in three games in Biloxi, Vogt hoped to return to the Brewers fully healthy and ready to go.

"I want to do whatever I can to go up there and help win games," Vogt said one game into his rehab stint. "I'm excited to get back, get back working with the pitchers and get back playing every day."

Instead, the 33-year-old is back in Milwaukee, but for an injury re-evaluation, now facing more questions than answers.

