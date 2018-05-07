Ocean Springs student named 'Doodle 4 Google' state finalist

One girl's artistic talent is earning her recognition on the world's most popular search engine.

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary student Maeve Williams was chosen to represent Mississippi as a winner in Google's annual logo redesign contest, Doodle 4 Google. She entered in the 4-5 grade category with a drawing titled "Google Artists".

"She received some cool Google swag with her Doodle on a shirt and bag and she also received a Chrome Book courtesy of Google," said her mother, Victoria Williams.

Williams says Maeve was able to stand out among the ranks of at least 2,500 Mississippi children who entered and more than 200,000 kids nationwide.

As a state finalist, Maeve is still in the running to be 1 of 5 lucky kids to win the national prize. If she makes it to the national finalist rank, she can win a $5,000 scholarship for Ocean Springs Upper Elementary.

The overall winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and her school will receive $50,000 tech package for the school.

Online voting will be open from May 7-18. If you would like to vote for Maeve Williams or spread the word, click here.

For more information on the prizes and how to enter the next contest, visit the Doodle 4 Google official website.

