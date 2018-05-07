Bids revealed for vacant Ocean Springs property

Three bids registered for the old Swingster property in Ocean Springs. (photo source: WLOX)

Three bids registered for the old Swingster property in Ocean Springs. (photo source: WLOX)

Three companies are vying for their chance to revamp a vacant lot in Ocean Springs. Jackson County officials Monday announced three bids for the old Swingster property on Government Street.

The minimum bid the county would accept was $795,762. The company with the lowest bid was WD McClendon Properties, LLC, which bid $800,000. Insite Development Group bid the highest at $1.1 million.

While none of the companies wanted to spill their plans for the land, businesses in the area say they want more foot traffic.

"Possibly something that is retail with maybe some residential upstairs. Two or three story building would be fine. More people is always a good thing. A larger named retailer might be good also," said Dianne Murray, W.P. Shelton Jewelers Manager.

The property is zoned for something commercial. It sits on 2.1 acres in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs.

We should learn who will win the bidding process later this week.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.