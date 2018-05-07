Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman at Biloxi hotel

Biloxi police have arrested a man accused of beating a woman and holding her against her will.

On May 7, Ryan Wesley Chipman, 25, was taken into custody on charges felony aggravated assault and kidnapping.

At 10 a.m., officers from the Biloxi Police Department responded to Star Inn on Beach Boulevard after a woman called 911, claiming that she had been held against her will since 11 p.m. the night before.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, told officers that Chipman was her boyfriend and she was meeting him at a hotel room. She alleges that when she arrived, Chipman immediately began assaulting her several times by punching, slapping and strangling her. She reported losing consciousness.

Police say the victim made several attempts to call 911, but Chipman would not allow to use a phone or to leave the hotel room. Reports note that the victim managed to escape while Chipman was in another room. She made it to the hotel office and called police.

Chipman was arrested on scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim suffered minor bruising, scratches and abrasions as a result of the assault, police say. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued warrants for Chipman and set a bond of $150,000 per charge, for a total bond of $300,000. Chipman was transferred to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

