Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Gautier Mexican restaurant

Two suspects are wanted for an alleged armed robbery at El Tapatio in Gautier. (Photo source: file)

The Gautier Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at El Tapatio on Gautier Vancleave Rd.

At 11 p.m. on May 6, officers were called to the scene of an alleged robbery. Police say the victim was found in an office bound to a chair.

The victim reported that two men entered the business after it was closed, restrained him, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are described as two black males with dark skin, one being about 5’7” with a medium build, and the other being about 5’10” with a medium build. The owner said that both subjects were wearing dark clothing and face masks. The suspects were said to have fled the scene on foot towards a nearby neighborhood.

If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

