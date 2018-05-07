Behind 'Witnessing the Beach', the project to honor Biloxi's his - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Behind 'Witnessing the Beach', the project to honor Biloxi's historic wade-ins

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Gulf Coast Community Design Studio's concept design of "Witnessing the Beach". (Photo Source: GCCDS) The Gulf Coast Community Design Studio's concept design of "Witnessing the Beach". (Photo Source: GCCDS)
David Perkes, architect and director of the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio. (Photo Source: WLOX) David Perkes, architect and director of the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

An inventive concept to honor Biloxi's role in the Civil Rights Movement is set to debut in 2019. 

In 2017, the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio received more than $100,000 to create "Witnessing the Beach", a project that pays tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins in a unique way. The grant was won through the Knight Cities Challenge, a national competition that funding to ideas that take a fresh approach to civic engagement. 

"The Knight Foundation funds innovative ideas that bring energy into cities around the things that make that city special," said David Perkes, architect and director of the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio. 

It's been 59 years since a series of wade-in protests kicked off along the Gulf Coast. In the era of harsh Jim Crow laws, African-American protesters gathered on the beaches to lead the charge for desegregation, despite the threat of arrests and violent backlash from the community. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the city of Biloxi in 1960. After a long legal battle, by 1968, the Coast's beaches officially became public to all races. 

As the design studio became more involved with the wade-in commemoration events over the past 4 years, Perkes said his team wanted to bring the celebration back to the beach. 

"The proposal is a portable platform that goes out on the beach that can be used when we do these sort of events in the future," he described. "This platform can be put in different places to mark the different locations where the wade-ins occurred, and be used for various get-togethers. It could be even be an exhibit space." 

For a truly public platform, designers kept accessibility in mind. "It's accessible so people in wheelchairs, or older people who were part of the wade-in, will be able to get out onto the beach and be part of some of the events," said Perkes. 

Perkes hopes the project will give South Mississippi residents and visitors a chance to revisit the history that made the beaches a staple of life on the Gulf Coast. "I think people take for granted the beach as a public space," he expressed.

He added, "There was a time when it wasn't that way, when the beach was only used by a part of our community. There's such an amazing story of how these very determined and fearless people would go against everything that kept them off the beach, and put themselves in harm's way to bring about change." 

The lesson that Biloxi's history brings is something Perkes says everyone should model. "That story is so important not only because it gives us the public beach we have now, but it's a good example on how we always need to be looking for ways to bring about change everyday."

"Witnessing the Beach" is projected to be ready by April 2019, just in time for the 60th anniversary of the beach wade-ins. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly