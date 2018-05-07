Driver who hit Harrison Co. deputies charged with DUI

The male deputy who was inside this car suffered serious injuries, but he will recover. The female deputy needed stitches and was released from the hospital Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Gulfport man who police say hit two Harrison County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night on Hwy 49 is now charged with DUI 2nd offense. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Gulfport man who police say hit two Harrison County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night on Hwy 49 is now charged with DUI 2nd offense. Tommie Ray Mcfarland, 57, was previously charged with a DUI in Nevada in 2012.

Gulfport Police say Saturday's accident happened around 7:19pm near Highway 49 and Oneal Road. Investigators say Mcfarland failed to yield the right of way when he turned across Highway 49 and struck the marked Harrison County Sheriff's Department vehicle.

Both Mcfarland and two deputies, a man and a woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The male deputy's injuries are serious, but he will recover. The female deputy needed stitches and was released from the hospital Sunday.

